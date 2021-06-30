Angry at sanctions, Belarus orders 2 German entities to shut

The country has been shaken by months of protests fueled by Lukashenko’s re-election to a sixth term in an August 2020 ballot that was widely seen as rigged. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Belarus declared on Monday that it would move to suspend a readmission agreement with the EU that is intended to stem illegal migration. The announcement followed Lukashenko’s warning that his country will no longer try to stem a flow of illegal migrants from other countries to the EU.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry also announced a travel ban on unspecified EU officials who were involved in drafting the sanctions against Belarus, said it would recall its envoy to the EU for consultations and asked the 27-nation bloc's representative in Minsk, Dirk Schuebel, to leave the country.

In addition to that, Belarus will suspend its participation in the EU’s Eastern Partnership program, which was intended to strengthen cooperation with several ex-Soviet nations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0