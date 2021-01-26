Angry farmers storm India's Red Fort in challenge to Modi

Indian farmers sit on their tractor after arriving at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for Tuesday's tractor rally in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Thousands of farmers gathered on the borders of Delhi for a massive tractor rally on Tuesday against the three contentious farm laws when India will celebrate its Republic day with a military and cultural parade. The two-month-old old blockade of highways connecting the capital with the country's north continues as the talks have remained deadlocked with the government refusing to scrap the new agricultural reform laws which the farmers say will benefit large corporations.
A worker fixes a giant board painted with Indian flags at a venue of Indian Republic Day ceremonial parade in Gauhati, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the India's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is illuminated on the eve of Republic Day in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
An Assam police person looks on as a worker, unseen, prepares the stands with flags at a venue of Indian Republic Day ceremonial parade in Gauhati, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the India's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Farmers from various parts of Maharashtra state gather in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Farmers have been protesting to press the Indian government to suspend contentious agricultural reform laws.
Indian army soldiers with a sniffer dog perform security checks at a venue of Indian Republic Day ceremonial parade in Gauhati, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the India's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
India police stop protesting farmers as they march in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Farmers have been protesting to press the Indian government to suspend contentious agricultural reform laws.
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol at a closed market on Indian Republic day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The day marks the anniversary of India's democratic constitution taking force in 1950.
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel march during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tuesday's event marks the anniversary of the country's democratic constitution taking force in 1950.
Indian para-military force soldiers march through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Tableaux of Uttar Pradesh state showing Hindu god Ram's temple moves through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Indian para-military force soldiers march through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
National Cadet Corps members march during a Republic Day parade in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Protesting farmers march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
An Indian paramilitary soldier frisks a Kashmiri man on the road leading to venue of Indian Republic day celebrations in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Business establishments and shops remained shut and authorities also temporarily suspended internet services on mobiles in the Kashmir on the anniversary of Republic day.
Protesting farmers jump police barricades tp march to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Police use tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Police use tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Tableaux of various states move through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
A Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors into India's capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades, defying tear gas and storming the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day.
Sikhs hoist a Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, on a minaret of the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors into India's capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades, defying tear gas and storming the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day.
A protesting farmer hurls back a tear gas shell towards police as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Police officials wearing face masks as precautions against COVID-19 participate in India's Republic Day celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Protesting farmers are seen amid tear gas smoke fired by police in an attempt to stop them from marching to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Police officials wearing face mask as precautions against COVID-19 march during India's Republic Day celebration in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Sikhs hoist a Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, on a minaret of the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors into India's capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades, defying tear gas and storming the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day.
Protesting farmers remove police barricades as they march to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Protesting farmers riding tractors shout slogans as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Farmers participate in a protest march towards the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Indian police chase protesting farmers away as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Farmers participate in a protest march towards the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Protesting farmers cover their faces to escape tear gas smoke as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Sikhs wave the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, as they arrive at the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors into India's capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades, defying tear gas and storming the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day.
Protesting farmers remove police barricades as they march to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Indian police fire tear gas shells towards protesting farmer as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
A Sikh man hangs on to a pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors into India's capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades, defying tear gas and storming the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day.
Protesting farmers remove police barricades as they march to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Indian farmers shout slogans from the rampart of the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors into India's capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades, defying tear gas and storming the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day.
Protesting farmers remove barricades as they march to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Chair are kept at a mandatory distance as a precaution against the coronavirus at Rajpath for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
A protesting farmer, wearing orange turban, is let go by riot police as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
Protesting farmers break police barricades as they march to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
An elderly protesting farmer looks through a hole in a tarpaulin covering the tractor trolley as they march to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors into the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of farmers marched, rode horses and drove tractors into India’s capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades to storm the historic Red Fort — a deeply symbolic act that revealed the scale of their challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
As the country celebrated Republic Day, the long-running protest turned violent, with farmers waving farm union and religious flags from the ramparts of the fort, where prime ministers annually hoist the national flag on the country's August independence holiday. Riot police fired tear gas and water cannons and set up barricades in an attempt to prevent the protesters from reaching the center of New Delhi, but the demonstrators broke through in many places.
People watched in shock as the takeover of the fort, which was built in the 17th century and served as the palace of Mughal emperors, was shown live on hundreds of news channels. Protesters, some carrying ceremonial swords, ropes and sticks, overwhelmed police.
The farmers have been staging largely peaceful protests for nearly two months, demanding the withdrawal of new laws that they say will favor large corporate farms and devastate the earnings of smaller scale farmers.
The contentious legislation has exacerbated existing resentment among farmers, who have long been seen as the heart and soul of India but often complain of being ignored by the government. As their protest has gathered strength, it has rattled the government like never before since they form the most influential voting bloc in India and are also crucial to its economy.