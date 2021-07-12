Anti-elite party earns tight win in Bulgarian elections

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — An anti-elite party appeared to be the winner of Bulgaria's parliamentary election, the country's central electoral commission said on Monday, with nearly 99 % of the ballots counted.

Results showed the There is Such a People party of popular TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov earning 23.9% of the vote, edging out the center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov by a mere 0.2%.

Four other parties have made it into the 240-seat chamber including the Socialist Party with 13.5 %, the liberal anti-corruption group Democratic Bulgaria with 12.6 %, the ethnic Turkish MRF party with 10.7 % and the center-left alliance Stand Up! Mafia Out! with 5 %.

With official results still pending, Trifonov said that his party wouldn't seek to form a coalition but would “take political responsibility” and propose to Parliament a minority government of his own.

International observers said on Monday that fundamental freedoms were generally respected in the poll.