Anti-lockdown leader of Madrid revitalizes Spanish right

All eyes were set Wednesday on what course the conservatives would take nationally as they try to leave behind their corruption-stained past. Internal divisions have grown within the Popular Party, between those who want to follow a relentless ideological battle against the progressive camp by recovering support that has gone to the far-right — as Díaz Ayuso has succeeded in doing — and party apparatchiks who want to stay closer to the political center.

Popular Party boss Pablo Casado on Tuesday celebrated his appointee’s victory saying that uniting “the center-right” vote was “the way forward to beat Sánchez.”

“Freedom has won today in Madrid but tomorrow it will win in all Spain,” he said.

José Luis Ayllón, a former Popular Party lawmaker turned political analyst at the LLYC communications consultancy firm, said the conservative party “needs to read the results in national terms, but also taking into account that what works in Madrid might need to be adapted in a country that is very diverse.”

The left had bet on a high turnout, especially in working-class neighborhoods in the suburbs of the Spanish capital, but ultimately failed to add up enough votes to end 26 consecutive years of conservatives in power.