Anti-racism icon Adam Goodes rejects Hall of Fame invitation

Goyder also took the opportunity on behalf of the AFL to make a second formal apology to Goodes for the racial abuse the Sydney Swans great experienced during his decorated playing career.

“The treatment of Adam in his final years at AFL level drove him from football," Goyder said. "The unreserved apology that the game provided him in 2019 was too late . . . the AFL and our game did not do enough to stand with him at the time, and call it out.”

That’s exactly what Goodes had to do himself in May 2013 when he pointed out a teenage supporter of the Collingwood club during a game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after she called him an “ape.” The 13-year-old was escorted from the stadium by security.

Even then, Goodes was criticized by some for being a bully.

“Whenever I had been racially vilified before it had been by peers or drunk men,” Goodes said of the incident. “It’s more shocking when it’s a 13-year-old child. No 13-year-old is racist. Saying she was the face of racism was me explaining that this innocent person reflected the adults around her. I don’t blame her.