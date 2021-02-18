Anti-vax at the Vatican? You might lose your job

The statement said the reference to a 2011 norm allowing for the possible firing of an employee who refuses preventive health care measures was not punitive in nature. Rather, the statement said, it is “a tool providing a flexible and proportional response to the need to balance the health care of the collective with the freedom of choice, without resorting to any repressive means vis a vis the employee.”

Some Catholics and other believers have expressed faith-based concerns about vaccines because some of the ones available were indirectly connected to research that used aborted fetal cells. The Vatican's doctrine office has judged it morally acceptable for Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines, including those that relied on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses.

Vaccines are not mandatory in Italy, where Europe’s coronavirus outbreak erupted this time last year and which has the highest pandemic death toll of any European country except Britain. Some doctors and nurses who have expressed anti-vaccine sentiments or skepticism about the virus have been threatened with professional sanctions.