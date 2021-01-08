AP interview: Libyan minister hopes for support from Biden

The Trump administration's position on Libya has at times been confusing. The U.S. State Department condemned Hifter's push on Tripoli, but then Trump also made a phone call to Hifter, praising him on fighting terrorism. The administration later repeatedly spoke out against the Russian mercenaries employed by Hifter, who is also backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Since becoming interior minister in 2018, Bashagha has positioned himself as one of the most powerful figures in western Libya. He cultivated ties with Turkey, France and the U.S., but also with Egypt and Russia — his nominal rivals in the conflict. Last month in Tripoli, he hosted a foreign ministry and senior intelligence delegation from Egypt.

But his ministry has also struggled to control the patchwork of militias that hold sway in Tripoli and western Libya. Bashagha said he plans to tackle the problem by identifying militias that should be disarmed and those that could be assimilated into the security apparatus. But he said he has faced problems in implementing the plan, alleging that some militias are allied with other Tripoli officials and control some institutions, such as the intelligence apparatus.