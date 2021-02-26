AP PHOTOS: A week of rage over Spanish rapper's imprisonment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pablo Hasél was a name little known to most Spaniards two weeks ago.

Go ask people in the streets now and many will tell you it's a stage name inspired by an Arabic tale. That its bearer, a rap artist born Pau Rivadulla Duró, is a free-speech crusader. Others will say he's an enemy of the state. Or a troublemaker. A punk, even.

Hasél is serving a 9-month prison sentence for inciting terrorism — he has praised two now-defunct armed groups responsible for killing over 1,000 people in Spain -- and for refusing to pay a fine for insulting Spain's former king.

But one day, his name might be linked to a legal reform supported by far more Spaniards than those with an affinity for the rapper's acid-tongued, anti-establishment raps and tweets, which included calling the country’s former monarch “a mafia mobster,” a “wife-beater” and a “womanizer.”

The 32-year-old's rise to mainstream awareness took off last week when, after the deadline for him to appear for imprisonment ran out, dozens of cameras live-streamed his eviction from the Lleida University campus in northeastern Spain.