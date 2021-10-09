AP PHOTOS: After more than 19 months, Milan clubs to reopen

MILAN (AP) — With Italy’s vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for night clubs to reopen next week. It’s been a long wait.

Glasses remain stacked upside down at Milan’s Rocket Club, more than 19 months after the city’s club scene was shut down following detection — just an hour away — of the first local transmission of coronavirus in the West.

The Rocket Club was a centerpiece for the indie, underground and techno scene in Italy’s financial and fashion capital since 2003, moving to its present location in the Navigli canal district in 2013.

But music has not resonated through the cavernous hall since Feb. 22, 2020.

Manager Davide Volonte recalls the surreal mood — as the first masked clients appeared — of the last night before the shutdown order came into effect. It was two days after the first Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed in the Lombardy town of Codogno, within Milan’s commuter belt.

At the time, most club owners were convinced the shutdown would just last some weeks. ‘’Everything was new and it was the same situation for everyone,’’ Volonte said, recalling a sense of confusion more than worry.