AP PHOTOS: Belarus political prisoners, from teen to retiree

“They are killing him by denying him medicines,” the father, Mikhail Lapunou, said. “They give them to him on one out of two days, and he needs them every morning and every evening. If he doesn’t receive them, his condition worsens, his brain cells die.”

VOLHA ZALATAR

The 38-year-old mother of five children between the ages of 4 and 17 has been in custody since March awaiting trial on charges of creating an “extremist organization.” She was arrested on the streets when she was taking her 10-year-old daughter to music school. She could face seven years in prison, if convicted.

After the August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, Zalatar moderated a local group on a messaging app in the town of Zhdanovichy and organized concerts, parties and walks. Investigators said the activities were “unsanctioned mass gatherings.”

Zalatar’s husband spent 10 days in jail for displaying the Belarusian opposition’s red and white flag in the window of their apartment.

“Despite the high walls and barred windows I feel free,” Zalatar wrote in a letter from prison. “I believe that everything will be fine with our family and with our country. I have got a unique experience and met some extraordinary people.”

YAUHEN HOVAR