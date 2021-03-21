 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP PHOTOS: Bookseller keeps Paris plush with teddy bears
AP

AP PHOTOS: Bookseller keeps Paris plush with teddy bears

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — A bookshop owner has found a way to keep people in Paris feeling plush during the depressing days of the coronavirus pandemic: giant teddy bears.

Philippe Labourel has been lending out oversized stuffed animals since October 2018. Since the pandemic cut short public life in the French capital last year, the bookseller's bears have been spotted sitting at a bus stop and in shops to remind customers of social distancing rules.

“Don’t ask me why I did it in the first place, but I decided to loan the bears everywhere to make people smile,” Labourel said.

At up to 2.5-meters-tall (over 8 feet), the teddy bears cause people to stop and stare in wonder.

Labourel’s bookshop and “bear cave,” is situated in the Gobelins district, in the south of Paris. The bear-giver maintains a mysterious air to add to the unexpected delight that comes with encountering one of his cuddly creatures.

He said he has acquired many more bears since last year, but will not say from where or how many make up his soft arsenal.

“Since the virus, I’ve been giving them out to many areas across the city," Labourel said. "I’m trying to give children a little bit of joy. It’s a huge success.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight
World

'I don’t need the vaccine': GOP worries threaten virus fight

  • Updated

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (AP) — In this rural swath of Virginia's Shenandoah valley, former President Donald Trump remains deeply admired, with lawn signs and campaign flags still dotting the landscape. The vaccines aimed at taming the coronavirus, however, aren't so popular.

+9
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot
World

EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible.

+12
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
World

Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — A cascading number of European countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News