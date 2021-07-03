AP PHOTOS: British sports fans making up for lost time

Every sport, it seems, is embraced at one time or other. The year in Britain beats to the rhythm of the sporting calendar like no other.

From the raucous and drunken New Year's atmosphere at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London, to the establishment feel of the summer test match at Lord's Cricket Ground and the festive post-Christmas soccer crowds, sporting contests provide the backdrop to everyday life in Britain. Perhaps only meandering discussions about the weather can compete with sports in the national conversation stakes.

And although sports resumed last June after the first lockdown, they were never the same. Sure, the televising of sports provided many with a much-needed distraction from the pandemic. But without fans inside, there was something substantial clearly missing despite the dubbed crowd noises.

Some sporting traditions didn't actually make it back onto the calendar last year for the first time since World War II, including the Wimbledon tennis tournament and golf's British Open.

Wimbledon returned on Monday after its break with about 7,500 fans on Centre Court helping to lift long-injured Andy Murray to victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.