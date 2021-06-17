 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper under pressure
0 Comments
AP

AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper under pressure

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONG KONG (AP) — A year ago, the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper published a front-page headline saying Hong Kong's governing principle of “one country, two systems is dead."

On Thursday, the newspaper was facing its greatest peril.

Three top editors and two senior executives were arrested under Hong Kong's new national security law on suspicion of colluding with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security. Authorities cited as the basis for the arrests several Apple Daily articles that called on foreign countries to impose sanctions on China and Hong Kong.

The newspaper with a history of advocating for democracy in Hong Kong has long criticized and condemned the local government and the ruling Communist Party in Beijing for tightening control over the territory.

The tabloid's headline on July 1, 2020, the anniversary of Hong Kong's 1997 return to Chinese control from colonial British rule, referred to China's promise that Hong Kong would maintain its civil freedoms and distinction from the mainland for 50 years.

Press freedom advocates see the security law as an infringement on free speech and part of a broader crackdown on dissent following mass anti-government protests that shook the city in 2019.

Assets connected to Apple Daily have been seized and trading in stock of its publishing company, Next Digital, were halted.

The newspaper's founder, Jimmy Lai, is imprisoned for participating in the 2019 protests and faces multiple other charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big Boi lists Outkast's Dungeon on Airbnb

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News