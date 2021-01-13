AP PHOTOS: Tunisia revolution victims plea for recognition

His family wasn’t prepared for the huge medical costs. His mother said she has three other children, and for a year, “they had to be hungry, so Rachad could eat.”

Protester Hosni Kalaia set himself on fire during the uprising. Now 49, he lives with permanent scars on his face and missing fingers. His brother self-immolated in 2015 and died.

Walid Kasraoui lost a leg and has relied on crutches for a decade, but says he has no regrets.

“If I went back in time to the events of the revolution, I would participate again,” he says.

Families have pushed for years for official recognition of those who lost lives or limbs fighting for democracy, and for government financial support. An unofficial list released by the martyrs’ agency counts 129 people killed and 634 injured.

They hope for an official government list to be published on Thursday, the anniversary of the revolution, to guarantee the rights of victims. The government has long promised to formalize such a list after it verifies each case, but efforts have stalled amid other pressing problems.

Kasraoui is running out of patience and says he plans to seek asylum abroad if this list is not published in the next two days.

———

Mehdi El Arem and Bouazza ben Bouazz contributed to this report.

