AP PHOTOS: UK reflects on death toll a year after lockdown

Calls are growing, particularly among bereaved families, for the government to back a public enquiry into its handling of the pandemic. Johnson has said one will come but that it would be a distraction now.

Beyond the devastating death toll, the pandemic has seriously impacted every aspect of day-to-day life, most evident in the boarded-up shops and the eerily quiet city centers.

Children have spent many months cooped up at home with their often-agitated parents and siblings also struggling to deal with the realities of life under lockdown.

The pandemic has also battered the British economy, which suffered its deepest recession in more than 300 years. Pubs, restaurants, theaters, hair salons and all stores selling nonessential items such as books and footwear have spent much of the past year closed.

Despite recovering some of its lost output as firms pushed through their online capabilities, the economy remains around 10% smaller than it was just over a year ago. There are fears that many businesses, particularly those serving the public, will not be able to survive for long once the government starts withdrawing its unprecedented financial support.