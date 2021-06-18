 Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

LONDON (AP) — June 9 – June 16, 2021

A busy week in the region sees photos from the European soccer championships taking place across the continent, along with the Group of Seven summit meetings in Cornwall, England; President Joe Biden’s historic meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva; and Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday celebrations in Windsor Castle.

Here are the most striking images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa for the week.

The selection was curated by AP Photographer Emilio Morenatti in Barcelona, who just won a Pulitzer Prize for his own striking photographs of how Spain's elderly coped with the COVID-19 pandemic.

