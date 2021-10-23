 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP Week in Pictures: Global
0 Comments
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Global

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OCT. 16 - 22, 2021

The Olympic flame is lit to begin its journey to the Winter Games in Beijing. A crew conducts a dramatic rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. A diver discovers a shell-encrusted sword that dates back to the Crusades. And Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, without social distancing for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Canadian wins 18th Chopin international piano competition
World

Canadian wins 18th Chopin international piano competition

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada was named early Thursday as the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition, a prestigious event that launches pianists’ world careers.

+8
EU summit loads pressure on Poland over rule of law
World

EU summit loads pressure on Poland over rule of law

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders pressured a defiant Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Thursday to fall back into line on recognizing that EU law trumps national decision-making, hoping that dialogue will stave off a crisis in the bloc.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News