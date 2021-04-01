Arab Islamist shows clout with prime-time speech in Israel

He also called for an end to violence based on ethnicity, religion or political views. He pointedly avoided endorsing any of the contenders seeking to be the next prime minister and said his focus was on the problems plaguing the Arab community, such as violent crime and lack of opportunity.

“I don’t want to be part of a bloc, on the right or left. I am here as another bloc, the bloc that elected me to serve my people and gave me the mandate to present the demands of the Arab public," he said.

Arabs make up around 20% of Israel's population of 9.3 million. They have citizenship, including the right to vote, but have long faced discrimination in housing and public services. They have close family ties to the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza and largely identify with the Palestinian cause, leading many Israeli Jews to view them with suspicion.

In the last election, in March 2020, an alliance of Arab parties known as the Joint List, which included Abbas' faction, won a record 15 seats. It tried, unsuccessfully, to help oust Netanyahu, who has a history of incendiary rhetoric toward the Arab minority.