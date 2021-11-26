 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Argentina squeezes foreign travel to protect its dollars

  • 0

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's government launched measures on Friday to discourage foreign travel as a way to protect the country's thin dollar reserves ahead of heavy debt payments.

The Central Bank banned use of credit card installment payments for airline flights and other tourist services abroad. While Argentines pay those in pesos, the local agencies must pay for most of those services by transferring dollars abroad.

“We have to advance in the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which implies that the reserves not only have to be robust, but have to be sufficiently strong to undertake that negotiation," said government spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti.

Argentina has spent three years trying to renegotiate repayment terms on a $45 billion credit the IMF granted in 2018 and considers it vital to stabilizing an economy whose lengthy crisis has been hit as well by the pandemic.

The Argentine peso has fallen to historic lows against the dollar recently, aggravating the nation's persistent inflation.

The new measure appears to hit hardest at middle class Argentines who don't have the means to finance trips with a single payment.

The Argentine Federation of Associations of Travel and Tourism Companies said it would evaluate a possible legal challenged to the meature, which it called “an attack against travel consumers and companies that, in the large majority, are small and medium sized.”

People are also reading…

Cerruti said the measure was temporary, but did not say how long it would last.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

BEIJING (AP) — Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U.S. Joint Task Force Civil Support Navy Medical Response Team joins Providence St. Patrick Hospital staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News