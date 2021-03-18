 Skip to main content
Armenia to hold early parliamentary election in June
AP

  • Updated
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivers his speech in the Parliament building in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Armenia’s prime minister has scored a point in his spat with the top military brass, advancing his motion to fire the country’s top military officer. A political crisis sparked by Armenia’s defeat in the conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region escalated last week when the military’s General Staff demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following his move to dismiss a top general.

 Tigran Mehrabyan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister on Thursday set an early parliamentary election for June as he sought to defuse the country’s political crisis.

The opposition pushing for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation has demanded that he step down before the vote.

In a Facebook statement that followed his talks with the leader of an opposition faction in parliament, Pashinyan said the parliamentary vote will be held on June 20.

The opposition was divided over the vote's prospect. Vazgen Manukyan, a veteran politician whom the opposition named as a prospective caretaker prime minister, rejected the move, while Artur Vanetsyan, the former head of the National Security Service, said his Homeland opposition party will take part in the election.

Armenia has been gripped by political tensions after suffering a humiliating defeat last year in an armed conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory within Azerbaijan that Armenia-backed separatists controlled for more than 25 years.

The opposition supporters have been blocking government buildings and barricaded streets to press the demand for Pashinyan's resignation.

Pashinyan has refused to step down, defending a November peace deal that ended the six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh as the only way to prevent Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire region.

More than 6,000 people were killed in the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

The Russia-brokered peace deal let Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.

Pashinyan has dismissed the opposition’s demand to step down before the vote. The 45-year-old former journalist has retained significant public backing despite the defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh, with thousands rallying in his support to counter the opposition-led pressure for his resignation.

On Thursday, Pashinyan rejected a court ruling that challenged his decision to dismiss the country’s top military officer, a legal controversy that deepened the nation’s political crisis.

The administrative court in the capital, Yerevan, ruled Wednesday that the chief of the military’s General Staff, Col. Gen. Onik Gasparyan, should stay on the job pending his appeal of the dismissal order.

A statement issued by Pashinyan’s office dismissed the court’s ruling as unlawful. Gasparyan, meanwhile, showed up at his workplace Thursday, according to his lawyer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

