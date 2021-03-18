Armenia to hold early parliamentary election in June

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister on Thursday set an early parliamentary election for June as he sought to defuse the country’s political crisis.

The opposition pushing for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation has demanded that he step down before the vote.

In a Facebook statement that followed his talks with the leader of an opposition faction in parliament, Pashinyan said the parliamentary vote will be held on June 20.

The opposition was divided over the vote's prospect. Vazgen Manukyan, a veteran politician whom the opposition named as a prospective caretaker prime minister, rejected the move, while Artur Vanetsyan, the former head of the National Security Service, said his Homeland opposition party will take part in the election.

Armenia has been gripped by political tensions after suffering a humiliating defeat last year in an armed conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory within Azerbaijan that Armenia-backed separatists controlled for more than 25 years.

The opposition supporters have been blocking government buildings and barricaded streets to press the demand for Pashinyan's resignation.