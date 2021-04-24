Armenian leader praises Biden's genocide recognition

Turkish officials struck back immediately.

“We reject and denounce in the strongest terms the statement of the president of the U.S. regarding the events of 1915 made under the pressure of radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkey groups,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pashinyan, meanwhile, also said the recognition constitutes “a security issue, especially in the light of the events that took place in our region last year,” referring to the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in which Armenia ceded large swaths of territory occupied by Armenians in Azerbaijan. More than 6,000 people died in the war and large numbers of Armenian civilians were displaced..

Azerbaijan, which was supported by Turkey in the war, also criticized Biden's recognition of the genocide.

“While misrepresenting the events that happened 100 years ago, the failure to give a fair assessment of the genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly 30 years ago is an example of bias and double standards,” Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

More than 200 Azeris were killed by Armenian forces in 1992 in the town of Khojaly during fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

