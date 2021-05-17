Around 1,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

MADRID (AP) — Around 1,000 Moroccans, 300 of whom are presumed to be minors, crossed into a Spanish northern African enclave on Monday, authorities said.

A spokesman with the Spanish government’s delegation in Ceuta said that the Moroccans, including entire families with children, swam or boarded inflatable boats to get around breakwaters that go several meters into the Mediterranean Sea from the land border with Morocco.

Ceuta and nearby Melilla, another Spanish territory, are seen as a stepping stone into Europe by hundreds of African migrants who every year risk injuries or death while trying to jump over fences, hide inside vehicles or by swimming around breakwaters that extend into the Mediterranean.

The figure of 1,000 people in only one day was nevertheless shocking. Videos filmed by El Faro de Ceuta, a local newspaper, showed people climbing the rocky wall of the breakwaters and running across the Tarajal beach, in the southeastern end of the city.

A 10-meter-high (32-foot-high) double fence surrounds the eight kilometers (five miles) of Ceuta’s southwestern border with Morocco, with the rest of the tiny territory facing the Strait of Gibraltar and the European mainland across the sea.