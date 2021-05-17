Around 3,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

“We are not aware,” Arancha González Laya said before concluding brief media remarks. The ministry later declined to further elaborate.

In a statement, the interior minister said that Spain “has been working tirelessly on a migration policy that concerns the whole of the European Union and Morocco, the country of origin of the people who have arrived swimming today.”

A spokesman with the Spanish government’s delegation in Ceuta said that the crossings began at 2 a.m. in the border area of Ceuta known as Benzú and were then followed by a few dozen people near the eastern beach of Tarajal.

The daylight didn't stop the crossings from the nearby Moroccan town of Fnideq, as entire families with children swam or boarded inflatable boats, said the spokesman, who wasn't authorized to be identified by name in media reports.

A 10-meter-high (32-foot-high) double fence surrounds the eight kilometers (five miles) of Ceuta’s southwestern border with Morocco, with the rest of the tiny territory facing the Strait of Gibraltar and the European mainland across the sea.