Arrested Belarus dissident weeps in interview on state TV

Lukashenko has accused the West of trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions.

On Thursday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced cuts of U.S. diplomatic personnel, the tightening of travel rules for Americans and other restrictions in retaliation to the U.S. sanctions against Belarusian companies.

“Now we need to abandon ... the street activity we had before, those formats in which we worked,” Pratasevich said in the Wednesday show. “Because there is simply no such activity now, and there can't be any now."

He said the opposition should wait for an economic downturn to mount a new challenge.

“We need to wait until the economic situation worsens ... and people take to the street for a bowl of soup, to put it bluntly,” he said.

He described seeing heavily armed special forces waiting as the plane taxied to a parking spot.

“It was a dedicated SWAT unit — uniforms, flak jackets and weapons,” he said.

The journalist said he disclosed his travel plans in a chat with associates 40 minutes before his departure. He alleged that the bomb threat could have been issued by someone with whom he had a personal conflict, but he did not elaborate.