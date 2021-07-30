As China absorbs Hong Kong, why do both get Olympic teams?

TOKYO (AP) — Two teams, from two Chinese cities, confronting each other on a badminton court, thwacking the shuttlecock back and forth.

Nothing unusual there. In China, teams play each other all the time. For the mixed doubles pairing from Beijing that emerged victorious, the match this week had the banality of any other domestic competition.

“Because we know each other so well,” said the woman on the winning team, Huang Yaqiong. “There’s nothing different.”

Except this was an Olympic semifinal at the Tokyo Games. And for China, the rare privilege of being able to field two distinct teams — one from the Chinese mainland, in bright communist red, the other from its city of Hong Kong, in a royal blue — was essentially giving it two bites at the Olympic cherry. That's two routes to securing another of those shiny Olympic gold medals that China's communist leaders so crave as proof they are doing a sterling job.

China's double-teaming of the Olympics — the equivalent, say, of the United States fielding both a national team and another of athletes solely from New York — has never been much of an issue at the Olympics and isn't becoming one so far in Tokyo.

But two things are happening that could weigh on the equation.