As deaths rise, vaccine opponents find a foothold in Bosnia

“People in Bosnia generally distrust the authorities. They are being lied to and manipulated for the past 30 years, and it makes it easier (for the anti-vaccine movement) to convince them that it is wise to not protect themselves from the virus, that it is a risk worth taking,” Kukic said.

Health professionals and vaccine recipients note the absence of a coordinated, hard-hitting national campaign to counter vaccine hesitancy. There are no public service ads, billboards, incentives or mass mailings encouraging people to get vaccinated or advising them how.

Meanwhile, activists with strong anti-vaccine beliefs dominate the discussion on social networks and in the comment sections of news sites.

An opposition lawmaker, Lana Prlic, announced on Facebook last week that she had received her second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and urged followers to get their shots as soon as possible “to protect themselves and others." Her post attracted over 28,000 comments in 24 hours, most of them filled with hate, insults and misinformation.

Jagoda Savic, Bosnia’s most vocal anti-vaccination activist for over a decade, asserts with pride that her profile has grown during the pandemic.