As infections rise, Sarajevo's hospitals feel the pressure

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — As Bosnia faces soaring coronavirus infections, pressure has grown on hospitals in the capital of Sarajevo that have struggled with rising numbers of COVID-19 patients.

The Abdulah Nakas General Hospital in Sarajevo on Thursday morning had 181 patients on its COVID-19 ward and 20 more were trying to be admitted. Dozens of other COVID-19 patients were seeking treatment at other Bosnian hospitals and many more were waiting in lines to see doctors at outpatient clinics.

The Balkan nation of 3.3 million is facing a surge in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations after relaxing restrictive measures and keeping its ski resorts open through the winter, unlike most areas in Europe. In fact, many part of Central and Eastern Europe are seeing surges in new infections that experts blame on more transmissible virus variants like the one first found in Britain.

The number of new daily infections in Bosnia reached 1,700 on Thursday compared to few hundred a day only weeks ago. Authorities said 57 more COVID-19 patients died.

This has added additional pressure on Bosnia’s already weak health care system, which was devastated during the country's 1992-95 war. The impoverished Balkan nation has yet to start mass vaccinations.