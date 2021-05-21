As retrial opens, Turkish court keeps philanthropist in jail

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court ruled Friday to keep a leading philanthropist behind bars during his retrial over accusations that he organized and financed mass antigovernment protests in 2013. Human rights groups have denounced the case as being politically motivated.

Businessman and civil rights activist Osman Kavala has been jailed in Turkey for more than three years despite not having been convicted of a crime. He is on trial again with 15 other defendants, charged with attempting to overthrow the government through the nationwide demonstrations that started at Istanbul’s Gezi Park.

Kavala and eight of the defendants were cleared of the charges in February 2020, but an appeals court overturned their acquittals earlier this year. Seven of the defendants, including journalist Can Dundar and actor Mehmet Ali Alabora, have left Turkey and are being tried in absentia, after they were added to the case for the retrial.

Kavala, 63, also is charged with espionage and attempting to overthrow the government in connection with a failed military coup in 2016. He has denied all the accusations, and faces a life term in prison without parole, if convicted.