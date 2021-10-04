As ruling UK Conservatives meet, businesses clamor for help

“The way forward for our country is not to just pull the big lever marked uncontrolled immigration,” Johnson said Sunday. He said Britain was ending “a broken model of the U.K. economy that relied on low wages and low skills and chronic low productivity.”

Some economists point out that more immigration does not automatically mean lower wages. And many Conservatives are worried about the impact on voters’ pocketbooks of a recently announced tax hike to fund health and social care, rising energy bills from a global surge in natural gas prices and a cut to welfare benefits for millions of people in Britain that kicks in this week.

Sunak, whose Treasury has spent billions in the last 18 months supporting workers and businesses as coronavirus lockdowns put the economy on ice, hinted more tax hikes might be coming, saying Britain needed to cut its ballooning debt.

“Yes, I want tax cuts," he said. "But in order to do that our public finances must be put back on a sustainable footing.”

To fuel growth, he promised programs to help young people get skilled jobs and more investment to make Britain a tech and science “superpower.”

Sunak's approach got a mixed reception.