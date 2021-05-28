As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive war games

Military personnel participate in the training exercise NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth off the coast of Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. NATO has helped provide security in Afghanistan for almost two decades but the government and armed forces in the conflict-torn country are strong enough to stand on their own feet without international troops to back them, the head of the military organization said Thursday.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, as it participates in the NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 exercise, off the coast of Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. NATO has helped provide security in Afghanistan for almost two decades but the government and armed forces in the conflict-torn country are strong enough to stand on their own feet without international troops to back them, the head of the military organization said Thursday.
The NATO flag flaps in the wind on the deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in the NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 exercise off the coast of Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war-games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 2021, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization's response to an attack on any one of its members.
The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth participates in the NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 exercise off the coast of Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war-games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 2021, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization's response to an attack on any one of its members.
A pilot maneuvers an F-35 jet as military personnel participate in the NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 exercise on the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth off the coast of Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war-games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 2021, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization's response to an attack on any one of its members.
An F-35 jet takes off as military personnel participate in the NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 exercise on the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth off the coast of Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war-games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 2021, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization's response to an attack on any one of its members.
British military crew on the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in the NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 exercise off the coast of Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war-games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 2021, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization's response to an attack on any one of its members.
Military personnel direct F-35 jets and helicopters on the deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in the NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 exercise off the coast of Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war-games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 2021, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization's response to an attack on any one of its members.
A ship is seen off the deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it participates in the NATO Steadfast Defender 2021 exercise off the coast of Portugal, Thursday, May 27, 2021. As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war-games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 2021, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization's response to an attack on any one of its members.
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH (AP) — As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region.
The war games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 21, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military organization’s response to an attack on any one of its members. It will test NATO’s ability to deploy troops from America and keep supply lines open.
Already in recent years, the United States and its allies have deployed troops and equipment in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to try to reassure those members neighboring Russia that their partners will ride to the rescue should they come under attack.
Russia’s decision last month to send thousands of troops to the border area with Ukraine has raised concern at the military alliance, which launched one of its biggest ever defense spending initiatives after Russian troops annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
Top NATO brass insist that the military exercises, involving some 9,000 troops from 20 nations, are not aimed at Russia specifically, but they focus on the Black Sea region, where Russia stands accused of blocking the free navigation of ships.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the exercises send an important message to any potential adversary: “NATO is ready.”