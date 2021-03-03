As the world vies for vaccines, Cuba's making its own

"Before applying the first dose, the doctor told me they had not registered, among the hundreds of patients vaccinated, a single adverse reaction, beyond light pain, raised temperature, stiffness in the vaccinated arm, fever or mild discomfort," Hernandez told CNN.

Cuba's most-tested vaccine candidate, Soberana 02 is a conjugate vaccine which carries part of the spike protein from the virus, binding it to human cells.

Researchers will not know how effective the vaccine is until they complete the Phase 3 trials and they are currently studying whether vaccinating with Soberana 02 will require giving patients three doses of the vaccine.

"We need many vaccines to vaccinate 11 million Cubans. If we are estimating that Cubans will need one or two or three doses, we are estimating that Cuba will need 30 million doses," said Dr. Tania Crombet Ramos, the director for the government-run Center for Molecular Immunology in Havana.

Crombet said she was confident that Cuba would end up with more than one approved vaccine which would give the island greater flexibility to fight the pandemic.

"I think at the end we might be able to implement what we call 'prime and boost,'" she said, "which is using some vaccines for the first dose and boostering and reimmunizing."