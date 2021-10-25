ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out

A senior ASEAN diplomat, who joined an Oct. 15 emergency meeting where the foreign ministers decided to rebuff Myanmar, said those two principles bind but “will not paralyze” the bloc. The diplomat called ASEAN's more forceful response “a paradigm shift" but added its conservative principles would likely stay.

“In serious cases like this, when the integrity and credibility of ASEAN is at stake, ASEAN member states or even the leaders and the ministers have that latitude to act,” said the diplomat, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the issues publicly.

Instead of Myanmar’s top general, the country’s highest-ranking veteran diplomat, Chan Aye, was invited to the summit as the country’s “non-political” representative, the diplomat said. It remains unclear if Chan Aye will attend.

Myanmar's Foreign Ministry said late Monday that it has informed Brunei that it can only accept participation by the general or a ministerial-level representative. It said it would challenge ASEAN’s decision.