Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong

— Sri Lanka’s government has changed its policy of allowing only cremations for COVID-19 victims and will allow burials, after months of protests by Muslims and others that it is insensitive toward religious beliefs. The government issued the decree Thursday night allowing cremation and burials following stipulated health guidelines. The insistence on cremation only had cited possible groundwater contamination, despite the World Health Organization and local medical professional bodies saying such claims have no scientific basis.

— A state of emergency that was set up to curb the coronavirus in Japan will be lifted in six urban areas this weekend while staying in the Tokyo area for another week. The government minister in charge of pandemic measures told a government panel about the changes, though the official decision hasn’t been announced. The state of emergency began in January and centered around asking restaurants, bars and other businesses to close at 8 p.m. Partially lifting the emergency, and just a week early, underlines Japan’s eagerness to keep the economy going. Separately, Japan said coronavirus vaccine shipments will arrive at the local government offices by the end of June to inoculate the nation’s 36 million elderly people. Those 65 years or older are scheduled to get vaccines after health workers. But worries had been growing about an ample supply of the imported vaccines.

— China has approved two more COVID-19 vaccines for wider use. The vaccine from CanSino Biologics is the first developed by a Chinese company that requires only one shot. CanSino said it is 65.28% effective 28 days after the dose is given. The other newly approved vaccine is from a subsidiary of state-owned Sinopharm, the Wuhan Institute of Biologics, which said its vaccine is 72.51% effective. Vaccines from Sinovac and from Sinopharm’s Beijing subsidiary were approved earlier and are in use. Sinovac and Sinopharm have both said they will be able to manufacture 1 billion shots annually by the end of this year. A military researcher told state media CanSino can produce up to 300 million doses per year, and the Wuhan Institute said it can produce up to 100 million doses per year.

