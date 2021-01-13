Asia Today: China virus cases spike as WHO researchers visit

Also Thursday, a 10-member WHO team arrived in the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected in late 2019. The visit was approved by President Xi Jinping’s government after months of diplomatic wrangling that prompted an unusual public complaint by the head of the WHO.

State broadcaster CGTN said the team will be quarantined for two weeks and will undergo testing for the virus.

Scientists suspect the virus that has killed 1.9 million people since late 2019 jumped to humans from bats or other animals, most likely in China’s southwest.

The WHO team includes virus and other experts from the United States, Australia, Germany, Japan, Britain, Russia, the Netherlands, Qatar and Vietnam.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants with the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech. The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 million health workers and 17.4 million public officials in the first stage of its vaccination program that eventually is intended to cover two-thirds of its population, or 180 million of its 270 million people. The first 25 health workers to get the jab Thursday were employees of Jakarta’s Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital. The rollout comes as Indonesia registered a daily high in COVID-19 infections and fatalities on Wednesday, with 11,278 cases and 306 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has confirmed 858,000 infections and 24,900 deaths since the pandemic began.

