Asia Today: India expands its vaccination drive

— The Philippines has launched a vaccination campaign to contain one of Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. The drive, however, faces supply problems and public resistance. Cabinet officials, along with health workers and military and police personnel, were among the first to be vaccinated in six hospitals Monday in Metropolitan Manila, after President Rodrigo Duterte and other top officials received 600,000 doses on Sunday of COVID-19 vaccine donated by China. The Philippines was among the last Southeast Asian countries to receive its first batch of vaccine due to delivery delays even though it has reported more than 576,000 infections, including 12,318 deaths, the second-highest totals in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. Lockdowns and quarantine restrictions have set back Manila’s economy in one of the worst recessions in the region and sparked unemployment and hunger.