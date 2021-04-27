Asia Today: India records 320K cases as foreign help arrives

— South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with the CEO of Maryland-based Novavax and promised to push for swift approval of the company’s coronavirus vaccine that will be produced through a local biotech firm. South Korean officials hope that SK Bioscience’s manufacture of the Novavax vaccine will help ease concerns over possible supply shortages in coming months. According to officials, SK Bioscience is contracted to manufacture 40 million doses of Novavax vaccine this year. Production could begin in June and as many as 20 million shots could be delivered through September, all of which will be used locally, they say. SK Bioscience is already producing vaccine developed by AstraZeneca at its factory in the southern town of Andong. South Korea hopes to obtain 190 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year through deals with pharmaceutical companies and the World Health Organization-backed COVAX program. Around 2.4 million South Koreans have received their first doses as of Tuesday. Officials hope to vaccinate 70% of the country’s 51 million people by November.