Asia Today: Shanghai outbreak prompts 2 hospital lockdowns

— Sri Lanka on Friday approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 amid warnings from doctors that front-line health workers should be quickly inoculated to prevent the medical system from collapsing. Minister for Pharmaceutical Production and Regulation Channa Jayasumana said the vaccine is the first to be approved for emergency use in Sri Lanka, while several other candidates are in the pipeline at the National Medicines Regulatory Authority. It is unknown when Sri Lanka will be getting the vaccine. “Hundreds of health care workers have tested positive in several hospitals. When you have one positive case, about 10 health workers will need to be sent to quarantine. The system is collapsing day by day,” said Dr. Haritha Aluthge from the Government Medical Officers’ Association, the largest doctors’ union in the country. In the past three months, Sri Lanka has reported more than 52,000 new patients and 260 deaths. Between 500 to 900 new cases are reported every day.

— Myanmar on Friday received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, a gift of 1.5 million doses from India. The vaccine was developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and was produced under license in India. India has begun shipping supplies of the vaccine to several countries, including neighboring Bangladesh, which received 2 million doses. India’s vaccine delivery comes after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised last week during a visit to Myanmar a donation of 300,000 doses of its own vaccine. The gifts by India and China are examples of what has been called vaccine diplomacy in a country where the two powers vie sharply for influence. On Thursday, Myanmar’s Health Ministry announced 446 new cases of the coronavirus along with 16 new deaths. It has reported a total of 136,166 cases, including 3,013 deaths. “In the coming weeks, we will have another batch of vaccines from other countries. Some are ones we bought,” public health official Tun Myint said. India's embassy said Myanmar has signed an agreement with vaccine producer Serum Institute of India to procure additional doses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.