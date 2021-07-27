Asia Today: Sydney lockdown extended, record cases in SKorea

— Drivers seeking to leave eastern China’s Jiangsu province will have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken in the last 48 hours or be forced to turn around, as cases in the province continue to rise. The provincial transport department said 93 checkpoints have been set up along highways in the province, whose capital Nanjing is the epicenter of China’s latest outbreak. Drivers must remain in their vehicles and wear masks while health workers carry out the checks, the notice said. China has frequently used similar containment measures to stop the spread of the virus and has largely eliminated local transmission. The National Health Commission on Wednesday reported another 48 cases in Jiangsu over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 154 over recent days. Authorities say the virus being transmitted is the highly contagious delta variant. Another seven cases of local transmission were recorded in Sichuan, Liaoning and Yunnan provinces. The virus continues to spread despite China having administered more than 1.5 billion doses of vaccine — exceeding the size of the entire population of 1.4 billion. Questions have already been raised about the efficacy of Chinese vaccines, particularly among the elderly.