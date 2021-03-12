Asia Today: Virus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more

But the program aiming to vaccinate 300 million people by August is running way below capacity.

More than 26 million people have gotten a shot, though only 4.72 million are fully vaccinated with both doses.

India has reported more than 158,000 deaths from COVID-19.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Hong Kong on Friday reported 60 new coronavirus infections, the highest number of infections in the city since late January. Of the new infections, 47 were linked to an outbreak at a gym in the Sai Ying Pun neighborhood that is popular among expatriates. Health authorities have ordered all employees of gyms in Hong Kong to be screened for the virus by Sunday. The gym cluster has so far infected a total of 64 people, including staff, customers and close contacts. Authorities have also ordered gyms to step up safety measures, including requiring members to wear masks while working out. Since the pandemic began the city has reported 11,211 cases of the coronavirus, with 203 deaths.