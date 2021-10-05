Assailants fatally shoot 3 men in disputed Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants separately shot and killed three men in Indian-controlled Kashmir late Tuesday, police said, blaming militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for the string of targeted attacks.

In the first incident, police said militants fired at a prominent chemist, Makhan Lal Bindroo, at his pharmacy in the region’s main city of Srinagar.

Bindroo, a Kashmiri Hindu, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said, adding that government forces cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for assailants.

Within an hour, a street food vendor from India’s eastern state of Bihar was shot-point blank in another neighborhood in Srinagar, killing him on the spot, police said.

In the third incident on Tuesday night, gunmen fatally shot a taxi driver in the northern Hajin area.

Police in a statement called the killings “terror incidents.”

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes,” the statement said.

Last week, assailants fatally shot two men in Srinagar in targeted killings.