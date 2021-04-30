AstraZeneca delays filing for US authorization of COVID shot

Ruud Dobber, an AstraZeneca executive vice president, said at the time that if the FDA authorizes the vaccine, the company would deliver 30 million doses immediately, followed by another 20 million within the first month.

The White House said earlier this week that the U.S. would begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca vaccine with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months. The move expands on the Biden administration’s March decision to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada.

The White House is feeling increasingly confident about the supply of the three vaccines already being administered in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The U.S. has also been under mounting pressure to share more of its vaccine supply with the world, as infection rates surge in countries like India and other countries struggle to get enough doses to protect their most vulnerable residents.

More than 3.1 million people worldwide have died of COVID-19, including more than 572,000 in the U.S. More than half of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, and the government expects to have enough supply for the entire population by early summer.