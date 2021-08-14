At least 225 dead after major earthquake rocks Haiti. The toll is likely to grow

Claude Prepetit, Haiti's chief seismologist, said that the South and Grand Anse regions had been considered the least at-risk for quakes. "For me, this was a surprise and it shows us that an earthquake is something that is totally unpredictable," he said. "There was nothing to say that this morning there would have been an earthquake and it would had occurred in this area."

He said the damage might not be as widespread at the 2010 quake, but warned aftershocks would still topple buildings. "This is why we are asking people not to run back into buildings," he warned. "Wait on the evaluations."

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who declared a state of emergency for one month, was touring the damage with the The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service and planned to brief the public Saturday afternoon.

For those affected, the experience of yet another major earthquake was terrifying. Former Haiti Prime Minister Rosny Smarth, who lives in Cavaillon in the south, said he was at home when he felt the ground rumbling.

"I ran out with my brother," said Smarth, who retired to the region from Port-au-Prince last year. "A lot of homes in Cavaillon have been destroyed."