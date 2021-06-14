At NATO, Turkey hails its revival of dialogue with Greece

In April, Biden infuriated Ankara by declaring that the Ottoman-era mass killing and deportations of Armenians was “genocide.” Turkey denies that the deportations and massacres that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Armenians amounted to genocide.

In Brussels, Erdogan met with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

After his meeting with Erdogan, Macron tweeted that he wants to “move forward” with Turkey.

Macron later told reporters that he and Erdogan have found some areas of convergence to preserve the cease-fire in Libya and meet the goal to hold elections in December in the country.

France and Turkey agreed to work together over the summer on the “departure of foreign fighters and mercenaries,” he said, calling that a “major step.”

Erdogan expressed his will that they leave Libya “as soon as possible,” he added.

It was their first meeting since a dispute between the two countries reached its peak in October, after Erdogan questioned Macron’s mental health.

During the discussion with Johnson, the two leaders agreed to “work toward the resumption of travel between the U.K. and Turkey,” according to a Downing Street statement. Turkey has been pushing for a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions to allow British tourists to come to Turkey this summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0