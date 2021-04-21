Atlético, Inter, AC Milan, Juventus drop out of Super League

Atlético said its decision was made after the board of directors met on Wednesday.

The Spanish club said it “decided to formally communicate the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to formalize its participation in the project.”

Atlético said the “circumstances” that allowed it to join the new league on Monday “no longer existed today.”

“For the club, harmony is essential for everyone involved in the Red and White family, especially our fans,” it said. “The first team squad and its coach showed satisfaction with the club’s decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria.”

Atlético fans had been expected to stage a protest before the home match against Huesca in the Spanish league on Thursday. Widespread protests by fans in England played a big part in the decision by the Premier League clubs to leave the new competition.

“I knew the club would make the right decision and that's what happened,” Atlético coach Diego Simeone said. “This is good for everyone.”

Inter said the club was committed to delivering the best soccer experience for fans because “innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since our foundation.”