Attack on kissing men fuels push for Italy hate crime law

ROME (AP) — A recent attack in a Rome train station on two men who were kissing fueled calls by Italian political leaders Sunday for quick passage of a hate crimes law to protect members of the LGBTQ community, women and people with disabilities.

Italian TV on Sunday aired what it said was video footage of the attack, which occurred on the platform at a local train station in late February. In the video, a man can be seen swinging at two young men. One of the pair is seen trying to fend off the blows, and the attacker keeps swinging at him.

One of the men who was attacked suffered an eye injury, Italian news agency LaPresse reported.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and the area’s governor, Nicola Zingaretti, were among the officials denouncing the attack. Raggi, who is from the populist 5-Star Movement, tweeted that the attack was an “intolerable offense against all our community.”

Wrote Lazio Gov. Zingaretti, a Democrat, on Facebook: “Two young men beaten up for a kiss. Seems incredible but it happened to a gay couple” in Rome.

Zingaretti added that it was “time right now for the law against homophobia" and that “it's time for a country more just for everyone.”