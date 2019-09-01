CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A trainee pilot in Australia who was having his first lesson behind the controls of an aircraft has made an emergency landing after his instructor fell unconscious.
Max Sylvester called air traffic control in Western Australia state on Saturday after his instructor collapsed during the flight. Seven Network TV reported that he was flying a single-propeller two-seat Cessna 152.
The controller then guided Sylvester through the landing.
Sylvester landed the plane safely at Jandakot Airport. Seven Network TV reported that the instructor, from the Air Australia International flying school, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.