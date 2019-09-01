{{featured_button_text}}

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A trainee pilot in Australia who was having his first lesson behind the controls of an aircraft has made an emergency landing after his instructor fell unconscious.

Max Sylvester called air traffic control in Western Australia state on Saturday after his instructor collapsed during the flight. Seven Network TV reported that he was flying a single-propeller two-seat Cessna 152.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The controller then guided Sylvester through the landing.

Sylvester landed the plane safely at Jandakot Airport. Seven Network TV reported that the instructor, from the Air Australia International flying school, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags