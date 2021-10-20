Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

The report ranked Australia last among 31 wealthy, developed countries on the criteria of emissions reduction performances and pledges.

Britain was first, followed by Switzerland and Sweden. The United States was 23rd.

Australia was tied for last with Canada in terms of fossil fuel extraction and use. Next from the bottom was Norway, then the United States. The Czech Republic came first with Sweden and Switzerland sharing second place.

Major emitters including China, India and Russia were not included in the tables.

Morrison is unlikely to persuade his colleagues to agree to a more ambitious 2030 target before he goes to Glasgow.

Australia has not budged from its 2015 pledge in Paris to reduce emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030, despite many countries adopting far more ambitious targets.

The Climate Council recommended Australia reduce emissions by 75% below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2035.

Australian emissions from electricity have increased by a third since 1990, while transport emissions have grown by more than half, the report said.