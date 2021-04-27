Australia security official warns staff of 'drums of war'

“I’m not sure our senior public servants should be using that language because I’m not sure what that actually helps except to cause more anxiety,” Shorten said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not directly answer when asked at a news conference whether he agreed with Pezzullo that the drums of war were beating.

“My goal as prime minister ... is to pursue peace,” Morrison said. “That’s what we’re doing. We’re pursuing peace for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Morison said his government had increased defense spending to “ensure that Australia’s national interests can always be protected.”

Defense Minister Peter Dutton raised the prospect of conflict between China and Taiwan in his own comments on Anzac Day.

“Nobody wants to see conflict between China and Taiwan or anywhere else in the world,” Dutton said. “I don’t think it should be discounted.”

In response to Dutton's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that Taiwan was part of Chinese internal affairs that do not tolerate external interference.