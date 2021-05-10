Australia to reveal big-spending plan for next fiscal year

With Prime Minister Scott Morrison to call an election within 10 months, his conservative coalition has said paying down debt will not be a priority in the 2021-22 budget.

The government has said it would not focus on reducing debt until the unemployment rate was below 5%. The jobless rate was 5.6% in March.

Australia’s benchmark cash interest rate was been at a record low of 0.1% since November and the central bank has said it will not be reduced further.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing the spread of the coronavirus. However there have been criticisms of the slow vaccination rollout.

The rollout began in February with plans to have 4 million doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca administered in a population of 26 million by the end of March. But by Monday, only 2.66 million doses had been injected.

Morrison is expected to wait until many more people are inoculated before he seeks a fourth three-year term for his government at an election.

