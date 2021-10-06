Australia welcoming back French ambassador after sub spat

Australia had already spent AU$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion) on the project, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Frydenberg said Australia and France shared a number of common interests, “particularly in our work together in the region.”

“So let’s hope we can get that relationship back on track,” Frydenberg said.

France and its European Union partners have reacted with hostility toward Australia over its shock decision to ditch the French deal.

Morrison said on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron wouldn’t take his calls.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan has been snubbed by French officials while in Paris this week.

Negotiations on a free trade deal between Australia and the European Union that were to take place this month have been postponed until November. Bernd Lange, a German lawmaker and chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade, said questions have been raised about whether Australia can be trusted.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud saw the ambassador’s return as a positive sign.